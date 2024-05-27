Dozens of free budgeting services face closure after missing out on funding

A third of the country’s free budgeting services face closure during a cost of living crisis, after missing out on the latest round of government funding.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) has confirmed it will no longer fund 44 of the current 132 budgeting services, due to a change in the funding model and the end of a cash boost given during the pandemic.

Earlier this month it said the Building Financial Services funding had dropped from $22.3 million last year to $19.5 million from 1 July, but did not confirm how many services would miss out on the funding. Read more

