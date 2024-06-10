Drive-by shooting shakes Monte Cecilia transitional housing residents

The Auckland Diocese’s Monte Cecilia Housing Trust residents and staff were left feeling shaken after a gunshot was fired at their transitional housing complex on Wednesday night.

Police are still looking for those responsible.

Just before 10.30pm, a gunshot rang out on Ahuwhenua Crescent in Onehunga. The bullet left a fist-sized hole in someone’s garage door.

Safety and wellbeing

In a statement to RNZ, Monte Cecilia Housing Trust chief executive Vicki Sykes said they were aware of the shooting.

“Understandably, both residents and staff are feeling shaken by this event” she said.

“Our primary concern at this stage is the safety and wellbeing of our community, so we are working closely with the police to provide them with all assistance possible for their investigation.”

She said Monte Cecilia is grateful to the community and extends its thanks to everyone for their support and understanding.

Monte Cecilia is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone.

Witness account

One woman said while on Wednesday night she was visiting family next door to the Monte Cecilia complex, she heard a loud bang.

“There was a massive bang like a massive shot.

“At first we thought it was just like metal or something but once we came outside, the neighbours came up and said there were men with rifles who had shot through the garage next door.” She said that the incident was completely out of the ordinary for the area.

Gunshots continued

Half an hour after the Onehunga shooting there were more reports of gunfire.

This time shots were heard at a property on Haddon Street in Māngere East, about 10 minutes’ drive from Monte Cecilia.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in a window.

A nearby resident told RNZ “It’s just out of the blue”.

“Especially if you have kids, young kids, it does kind of worry, what’s happening in the community.”

Police investigating

Police forensic teams were busy at both locations.

It was not known if the two shootings were connected, but police urged anyone with information on either incident to get in touch.

