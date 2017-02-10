Mass translation rules to be reviewed but expectations of change modest

There are reports that Pope Francis has set up a commission to review of Liturgiam Authenticam.

This decree provided the principles that guided the recent translations of liturgical texts.

The report in America Magazine states the commission will also examine what level of decentralisation is desirable in the church on matters such as this.

But experts on the translation of the Roman Missal have cautioned against any expectation of changes

“The idea of a review that would lead to a new publication is a long shot,” Bishop John McAreavey told The Irish Catholic.

He is a member of the International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL),

ICEL is responsible for preparing English translations of Latin liturgical books and texts.

Fr Tom Whelan, told the Irish Catholic he would love to be excited by the news of the creation of this new commission.

But his expectations are rather modest.

Whelan is a member of Ireland’s Episcopal Council for Liturgy.

The Vatican has not provided details on the commission, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting soon.

Nor has it published the names of the commission’s members.

The commission is said to includes bishops from all the continents.

Archbishop Arthur Roche is said to be president of the commission.

He is secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Roche is the number two official at the congregation.

He has more experience in the liturgical field and a more open approach to liturgical questions than its prefect, Cardinal Robert Sarah.

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.