Revised lectionary, some actual English Mass prayers beacon

The Catholic Church in New Zealand is setting its sights on introducing a revised lectionary for Mass.

Improved translations for the opening and post-Communion prayers are also under consideration.

Bishop Stephen Lowe, president of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and the bishops’ representative on the International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL), confirmed the initiative.

The revised lectionary, a joint venture among the bishops’ conferences from Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, will incorporate the Revised New Jerusalem Bible (RNJB).

Lowe cited the RNJB’s affinity to the well-established Jerusalem Bible translation, currently approved for New Zealand, and its embrace of inclusive language.

The New Zealand Bishops’ Conference has endorsed the project. “We await the same from our Australian and Irish counterparts,” said Lowe.

The undertaking of the new lectionary is expected to span approximately three years. During this phase, the conferences will spearhead a programme aimed at acquainting parishes and schools with the new edition.

For years, New Zealand’s Catholics have voiced concerns regarding the English phrasing of the Collect (the Mass’ opening prayer) and some other prayers. Direct translations from Latin, maintaining Latin syntax, have occasionally muddled the meaning in English.

This sentiment resonates with the ICEL’s communication last year to the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, expressing an interest in revisiting the Mass’s opening and post-Communion prayers.

In 2017, Pope Francis rolled out the motu proprio (Magnum Principium), assigning control over liturgy to bishops’ conferences, aligning with Vatican II’s vision.

Pope Francis emphasized the necessity for translations to remain loyal to the original text, the language it’s translated into, and its comprehensibility to congregants.

During an ICEL session in Washington, DC, in July, the Roman martyrology collects were amended in line with Magnum Principium.

The revised prayers drew acclaim from the attending bishops from various English-speaking regions, Lowe shared with NZ Catholic.

Reflecting on the potential of the improved translations, Bishop Lowe hinted at a forthcoming revised Book of the Chair as a solution to the existing translation’s critiques.

Lowe conveyed a palpable unanimous enthusiasm in the Church to revisit these prayers.

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.