Police Commissioner Mike Bush wants to see if there is a case for hate-crimes legislation in New Zealand, and is prompted by an incident in Huntly.

A woman threatened and abused a Muslim woman sitting quietly in her car.

Bush wants more research to establish whether there is a need for hate-crimes legislation.

He is concerned about a rise in reports of hate crimes.

However, it is clear that the incident is already covered by the law. Continue reading

