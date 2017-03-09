4th Māoriland Film Festival: a stunning line up of movies and activities

The fourth annual Māoriland Film Festival will take place in Ōtaki 15 to 19 March 2017

The programme includes multi-award winning features, documentaries and short films, two of which are nominated for Oscars

There are 121 Features, Shorts, Documentaries, Workshops, Kōrero and other special events over five days.

Movies include:

8 New Zealand premieres of multi-award winning international Indigenous feature films.

100 films from 15 countries and 71 Indigenous nations

35 New Zealand films

A majority of film and videos created by Indigenous female directors (60%)

Among the many and varied festival activities are:

The Māoriland Storytelling Tent.

It will provide a relaxed forum for filmmakers and film fans to talk about the work and the ideas seen on screen.

Bingo Shorts

An evening of bingo and comedic short films. Everyone is invited to bring a pen, play some bingo and have a big laugh.

The Māoriland Rangatahi Film Festival

The first Māoriland Rangatahi Film Festival is curated by Ngā Pakiaka – a group of award- winning young filmmakers (aged 12 – 16). They have viewed films from around the world to put together a programme for their peers.

The Māoriland Rangatahi Film Festival will feature:

The Māoriland Rangatahi Gala; with live performances

An international food festival called the Kainaval

Two whānau outdoor screenings of the blockbuster and multi-award winning NZ film, Hunt For The Wilderpeople and the Oscar-nominated animation movie, Moana.

An opening keynote address by award-winning 14-year-old actor Julian Dennison (star of Hunt For The Wilderpeople) and his mother Mabelle.

Māoriland Closing Night Party with Chocolate Box

Chocolate Box has spent 4 years building a reputation around Wellington and throughout Aotearoa, as a show not to be missed. They recently performed at the Wellington Waitangi Day Celebrations, Wellington Jazz Festival, Homegrown, Tora Tora Tora, and Sound Splash festivals.

