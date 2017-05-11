Hope in South Korea’s new Catholic president

A society where morality and human rights matter; where corruption is expunged; where there is a “president for the people”; and where there’s hope for a reunited country.

These are among the expectations South Koreans have for their new president, Moon Jae-in.

In a congratulatory message from the Korean Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong said the country needed “a credible leader who keeps principles and steps toward true peace and justice beyond today’s conflicts and confrontations.”

“May the new president be a great leader who can make democracy take root in this country and bring peace and prosperity to the Korean people.”

A Franciscan interviewed about Moon’s win described him as “a good Catholic”.

He said he expects Moon, a human rights lawyer, to “clear up all the corruption that is deeply settled in all the public systems of Korean society.”

A member of a Catholic young adult group also said Moon has a lot of support from young Catholics.

“Moon took a leading position in impeaching former president Park, and people especially supported him for this cause.”

Moon has vowed to ensure former President Park Geun-hye’s trial for corruption takes place.

She is charged with bribing top officials of major Korean corporations, including Samsung.

Park is accused of colluding top executives in exchange for policies that gave them majority control of their companies.

Most of her supporters are older Koreans.

