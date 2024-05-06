  1. CathNews New Zealand
Catholics in the US have swung dramatically against President Biden in recent years, now boasting a significant statistical break towards his GOP challenger.

Pew Research released a report on Apr 30 exploring support for presidential candidates sorted by religious affiliation.

The poll found that 55% of Catholics support or lean towards supporting former President Donald Trump in a head-to-head against Biden.

Conversely, only 43% of Catholics support Biden in the same one-on-one pairing.

The 12% margin of support for Trump marks a significant shift from 2020 when he held an extremely narrow lead—50% to 49%.

Biden currently leads among Hispanic Catholics with a narrow 49%-47% split, but the close contest marks a major shift rightward for the demographic.

