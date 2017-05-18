North Korea most fears Gospel’s light

The North Korean regime fears the Gospel’s light being spread above all other threats, the first annual World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians was told last week.

Former North Korean Christian missionary Kim Chung-seong went on to explain why the country is so afraid:

“[It is] because the Bible and the Gospel speaks the truth. Once the light shines in the dark room, there is light in the room,” he told the summit’s political and religious leaders and representatives from 130 countries and territories.

The North Korean dictatorship is considered one of the worst human rights violators in the world.

Everyone is forced to worship the leader, currently Kim Jong-un, Open Door UK said in a recent report.

“Freedom of religion or belief does not exist and is, in fact, profoundly suppressed,” the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom’s 2017 annual report says.

Despite the torture, forced hard labour, extraordinarily cruel treatment and death penalties the faith continues to spread, Kim said.

“I had to get out, or die.”

Kim, who was one of many persecuted Christians speaking at the summit, has been living in South Korea since 2004.

He broadcasts a Christian radio programme every day into parts of North Korea.

He also helps send North Koreans Gospel messages, Christian music and world news on USB drives and SD memory cards.

Kim said the North Korean government uses a “façade” network — the Korea Christian Association.

Its role is to find the Christians in the country, make them think they’re an authentic Christian group and give them false information.

The façade network also gives a false impression of religious freedom and religious pluralism in North Korea.

Summit keynote speakers included Washington D.C’s Cardinal Donal Wuerl and US Vice President Mike Pence.

