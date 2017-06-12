Wellington has a new assistant Anglican Bishop

An estimated 900 people packed into the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on June 2 to celebrate the evening ordination of the Rt Rev Dr Eleanor “Ellie” Sanderson as Assistant Bishop for the Anglican Diocese of Wellington.

Archbishop Winston Halapua and Archbishop Philip Richardson led the liturgy, encircled by 10 tikanga Maori and Pakeha bishops, plus ecumenical guests including Catholic Archbishop of Wellington, Cardinal John Dew.

Bishop Eleanor, who has been vicar of Eastbourne and chaplain to Wellesley College since 2013, has ministered in Wellington diocese for 16 years, 11 of those as a priest.

The Anglican bishop of Wellington, Justin Duckworth, believes Ellie’s new role has been “God-orchestrated”.

“We have talked a lot about renewing the inherited church and enlivening new expressions of ministry that are emerging.

“That places all of us outside our comfort zones. But we need to see that being outside our comfort zone is the new formality.”

“Ellie sees that, and she has different strengths to mine. As a diocese, we need to position her missionally to use those gifts.”

“My expectation is that Ellie will challenge me to be the best I can at what I’m doing, and I will need to adapt to meet her gifting and abilities for what God calls her into.”

As bishop Eleanor comes on board, the two Wellington bishops will work in tandem over the next four months, while she gains first-hand experience of the diocesan big picture.

Bishop Justin will move to Whanganui in the New Year and continue work from there, returning to Wellington each month for a week of team meetings.

Source

News category: New Zealand.