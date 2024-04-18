  1. CathNews New Zealand
New Christian College in Wellington

Thursday, April 18th, 2024

For a number of years, many people from different church traditions and movements have been planning for a new Christian College in Wellington.

If you are interested in Christian Education in Wellington, especially in the establishment of a Christian College, the Board of Trustees invites you to hear an update and pray with them. Read more

