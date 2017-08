Sister Mary Pellegrino, outgoing president of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, says rather than focusing on dwindling numbers, women religious should focus on the communion they have with each other.

She says just concentrating on dwindling numbers diminishes every vocation, the church and even God.

The smaller numbers also “reflects our fears and our uneasy and unresolved relationship with death,” she says. Read more

