Russia holds the key to world peace

Russia plays a crucial role in working for world peace, says Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Parolin, who has just returned from a four day trip to Russia, says: “I tried above all to say this, this was the message that I wanted to convey: Russia, for its geographical position, its history, its culture, and its past, present, and future, has an important role to play in the international community and in the world.

“Therefore, it has a particular responsibility regarding peace: both the country and its leaders have a great responsibility to build peace, and they must truly strive to put the higher interests of peace above all other interests,” Parolin says.

Besides Putin, Parolin met with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill, and Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, who is the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.

Parolin says Francis was happy to hear about the “positive result” of his visit to Russia.

Francis “is very, very attentive to all opportunities for dialogue that there can be, he is very attentive to value all the dialogues we have and he is very happy when making steps in this direction,” Parolin says.

