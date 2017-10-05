  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Spiritual oasis: Las Vegas shrine first refuge

Thursday, October 5th, 2017

Concertgoers caught in this week’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas sought refuge in a nearby Catholic shrine.

The Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer can seat 2,200. It is a spiritual home away from home for Catholic tourists – and allows gambling chips to be put into the collection plate. Read more

