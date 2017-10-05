Spiritual oasis: Las Vegas shrine first refuge

Fifty years is a long time to endure forced suffering. Since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War when Israel captured and occupied the Palestinian territories of East Jerusalem, the remaining part of the West Bank and Gaza, the Palestinian people have lived under the heavy yoke of Israeli military occupation. According to Human Rights Watch’s Middle East Read more
The ashes of Hugh Hefner, founder of the Playboy magazine empire, were buried Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 91. The Washington Post has proclaimed him to be something of a hero, calling him a “visionary editor who created Playboy out of sheer will and his own fevered dreams.” On the flip side, Australian journalist Shelly Horton has written a scathing piece about Read more
NCR’s Tom Roberts and David Gibson of Fordham University discuss an unsettling pattern of Catholic writers and scholars being disinvited from speaking engagements and adjunct positions due to intimidation from far-right Catholic groups. We say: The Catholic Church needs civil conversation, not censorship. Fr. Jim Martin was uninvited from a speaking engagement at the CUA seminary. Pressure Read more
Five years ago, Professor Miroslav Djordjevic, the world-leading genital reconstructive surgeon, received a patient at his Belgrade clinic. It was a transgender patient who had surgery at a different clinic to remove male genitalia – and had since changed their mind. That was the first time Professor Djordjevic had ever been contacted to perform a Read more