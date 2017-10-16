  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Harvey Weinstein’s nine Catholic movies

Monday, October 16th, 2017

The National Catholic Register has posted a list of 9 movies financed by Harvey Weinstein which the blogger Angelo Stagnaro says attacked and denigrated the Catholic Church.

Have a look at the list and decide for yourself if he is right.

