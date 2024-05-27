New name sought for Christchurch Catholic Cathedral

A pastoral letter from Bishop Michael Gielen has been read at Masses in the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch over the weekend.

It launched a process of finding a name for the new Catholic cathedral.

Catholics are being invited to suggest a name and offer an explanation why they believe it would be a fitting choice.

A short-list will be created based on nominations received over the next two weeks, followed by an additional opportunity for feedback.

Bishop Gielen will then prayerfully discern the name for the new cathedral in conversation with key advisers.

The cathedral name is expected to be announced in late July.

Read more: www.cdoc.nz/cathedral [sic]

