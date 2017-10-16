Hindu and Catholic children see Jesus, Mary

Several Hindu and Catholic schoolchildren in India say Christ and Our Lady appeared to them while they were praying. They also say when they saw Our Lady the smell of jasmine became very strong.

Father Merton D’Silva, who is the assistant at the St Ambrose parish church next door to the children’s school, said archdiocesan authorities have taken a “wait-and-see” approach to the apparitions. The children attend St Ambrose Church and Lower Primary School near Kochi, a major port city on the south-west coast of India.

The alleged apparitions began when one of the children put some holy water in her ear to heal it. She told her fellow students that the water immediately helped her ear.

When the children left the school to pray in the church, they saw in the sky a vision of Christ being scourged. Reciting the name of Jesus, they went into the church to thank God for healing the girl’s ear. Many of the children say they saw Our Lady, who spoke to them.

A week after the 28 September apparitions, the children again claimed to see Our Lady. Adults in the church with them could not see anything, but confirmed they could smell jasmine. Many of them say they received the gift of contrition as they prayed.

A priest asked the children to point out exactly where they could see Our Lady. The congregation say they saw a bright light and the priest says he felt someone patting his head.

