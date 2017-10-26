Exorcism rite translated for first time

Catholic bishops in the United States have released an official English-language translation of the ritual guide to exorcisms.

The new book, ‘Exorcisms and Related Supplications’, is only available to bishops. It is possible for exorcists, other clergy, scholars and seminary professors to get copies, but they need a bishop’s permission.

The translation is from the post-Second Vatican Council rite that was circulated in Latin in 1999 and then slightly amended in 2004.

The revised text draws from rituals used by the Catholic Church for centuries.

The main part of the book is the rite of major exorcism. It includes an introduction outlining criteria for its use. The text affirms the reality of evil in the world and affirms the sovereignty of Jesus to overcome evil.

Fr Andrew Menke, from the US Catholic Bishops’ Conference, says having the exorcism rite available in English “should make it easier for a bishop to find a priest who can help him with this ministry.

“Given that there’s less facility in Latin than there used to be, even among priests, it opens the door to more priests to do this. Until now, not only did the priest have to be wise and holy, but he also had to have strong facility in Latin.”

The number of exorcisms in the US is estimated to have quadrupled in the last ten years.

