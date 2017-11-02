Vatileaks author’s new book promises fresh secrets

An Italian journalist known as the “Vatileaks’ author is about to publish a new book revealing fresh secrets about sex, crimes and money in the Holy See.

Gianluigi Nuzzi faced court over his last book (Vatican SpA) for leaking confidential Vatican documents.

His new book is called Original Sin: Secret Accounts, Hidden Truths, Blackmail and the Forces Blocking Pope Francis’s Revolution.



The book will be released in Italy and France on 9 November.

Some of the documents reproduced in the book are said to come from the Vatican bank archives and the Institute for Religious Works.

The book is said to cover the period from Pope Paul VI in the 1960s to Pope Francis.

Nuzzi and fellow journalist Emmanuele Fittipaldi were tried in a Vatican court in 2015 after they published books based on leaked documents.

The documents exposed greed, mismanagement and corruption among the Church’s senior clergy.

After an eight-month trial, the Vatican’s criminal court said it had no jurisdiction to prosecute them.

It convicted Monsignor Angel Lucio Vallejo Balda, who was sentenced to 18 months, and public relations consultant Francesca Chaouqui, who was sentenced to 10 months.

Balda and Chaouqui were members of a dismantled Vatican commission set up to look into the Vatican’s finances.

Chaouqui received a suspended sentence, while Vallejo Balda was granted “conditional freedom” by Pope Francis shortly before Christmas 2016.

