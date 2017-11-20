Holy See – too much diplomacy, too little faith

Retired Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun of Hong Kong says the Holy See’s diplomacy seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking “to sell out the faithful Church”.

Zen’s comments were made during Mass in his homily, where he recalled Fr. Wei Heping (Yu Heping), who died two years ago in mysterious and suspicious circumstances.

He asked God to save the Holy See “from the brink of the precipice and not sell out the faithful Church [to the Chinese government]”. Read more

