Prince Harry and Meghan’s church wedding

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle permission to marry in church even though Markle is divorced.

The Archbishop must grant a licence for marriages not held in parish churches.

Since 2002, following a ruling by the General Synod, divorced people have been allowed to marry in the Church of England “in exceptional circumstances”.

Couples must ask the minister who is to conduct the service whether they are prepared to let the marriage go ahead, and clergy may refuse on grounds of conscience to officiate.

The Archbishop of Canterbury usually presides over Royal weddings, although whether he will officiate has not been confirmed.

However, Welby says he is “absolutely delighted” about the forthcoming nuptials.

“Marriage is a special and joyous commitment, one that Jesus celebrated with friends at the wedding in Cana (where Jesus turned water into wine).

“I am so happy that Prince Harry and Ms Markle have chosen to make their vows before God.

“I wish them many years of love, happiness and fulfilment and ask that God blesses them throughout their married life”.

Although she is not a Catholic and is said to identify as a Protestant, Markle was educated at a Catholic school.

According to several news sources, she will be both baptised and confirmed before she marries Prince Harry.

The date and place of the wedding has not been announced, although Kensington Palace has said it will take place in the spring.

Markle’s first marriage took place in September 2011, to film producer Trevor Engelson.

Shortly before she and Engleson married, Markle’s role in the TV drama Suits was confirmed and she began commuting between LA and Toronto to meet filming schedules.

The couple separated in early 2013 and divorced in August, citing irreconcilable differences.

Engelson kept the marital home and Markle moved to Toronto.

