  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Mafia connections with Italian church over

Monday, December 18th, 2017

Mafia connections between the Catholic church in southern Italy and organised crime are over.

When a Sicilian mobster known as the “boss of bosses” died in prison last month, a spokesman for the Italian conference of bishops said it would be “unthinkable” to give him a public funeral. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,