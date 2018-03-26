Arrowtown’s controversial ‘Olive Leaf’ parish centre

The olive leaf is a symbol of reconciliation, but a planned building inspired by its shape has divided opinion in the historic gold-mining town of Arrowtown.

Queenstown architect Fred van Brandenburg first mooted the Olive Leaf – a multi-use parish centre situated beside the heritage-listed St Patrick’s Catholic Church – in 2015.

It has the blessing of the Catholic Diocese of Dunedin, which owns the land, but its modern design has provoked opposition from some Arrowtown residents. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.