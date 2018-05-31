Catholic schools in Samoa receive a government grant of $2 million talā

Catholic schools in Samoa have received a government grant of $2 million talā.

Making annual grants to church schools began in 1983 when government allocated $50 to $60 thousand talā in recognition of the church schools’ significant contribution to providing education.

This year the annual allocation for private schools has reached $6 million talā.

Consideration is being given to allocating at least $13 million to private schools in the near future.

Announcing the grants, prime minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi said church schools remain within the Government’s overall commitment to developing education in Samoa.

He said that the government cannot overlook mission schools development because this is the only way that the children can continue to learn and develop their future.

It is also the Government’s way of assisting and helping parents with paying school fees he said.

The grants are allocated based on the school rolls for each school. This year, the Catholic schools received the highest amount.

In addition to the allocation to the Catholic Schools Committee, the Don Bosco Vocational College at Alafua received $92,000 talā, and $92,000 talā was allocated to Don Bosco Salelologa.

The government has agreed to a request that these schools directly funded because they were not included in the allocation of its grant that the Committee made last year.

The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa that received $823,000 talā.

The Methodist Mission Schools receive $696,000 talā.

Spending on Education is set to be reduced by $14.7million in the 2018/19 Budget tabled by the Minister of Finance, Sili Epa Tuioti.

Compared to $100.3million allocated to Education last year, this year’s allocation is $85.6million.

