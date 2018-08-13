  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Māori man given ‘black guy repellent’ takes Queensland employer to court

Monday, August 13th, 2018

A Māori Niuean man working for a Rainbow Beach tour company in Queensland, Australia was given a canister labelled ‘Black Guy Repllent’ [sic] by his coworkers when he asked for sunscreen, he claims. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,