Venezuelans being starved out of Venezuela

Venezuelans are arriving in Colombia as refugees with a few suitcases, malnourished children and reports of bare shelves in shops, supermarkets and pharmacies.

The International Monetary Fund is predicting the inflation rate in Venezuela will top one million percent this year. If that happens, the monthly minimum wage will not buy enough flour for a batch of arepas, the corn bread that is a Venezuelan staple. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.