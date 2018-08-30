New Anglican Bishop supports restoration of Christ Church Cathedral

The new Anglican bishop for Canterbury is “completely behind” restoration of the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral.

On Tuesday, the Venerable Doctor Peter Carrell was announced as the new Bishop-Elect of the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch. Carrell, a Cantabrian, is well-known and respected throughout New Zealand for his teaching and preaching.

He is presently the Diocesan Director of Education and Director of Theology House – as well as Archdeacon of Pegasus (Christchurch East). He is a board member at Christ’s College.

He has been an Anglican priest since 1987.

The new bishop was nominated by the Canterbury synod in mid-August. The General Synod, which is the national Anglican ruling body, and the House of Bishops then voted on the nomination.

Peter, who is married to Teresa Kundycki-Carrell, has deep roots in Christchurch, and in the Anglican expression of the Christian faith.

Peter, the son of Bishop Brian Carrell and his wife May, grew up in an evangelical Anglican home.

He began serving his curacy in the Parish of Shirley in 1987. He then embarked on postgrad theological studies at the University of Durham, from where he was awarded his doctorate in 1993.

He returned to the Diocese of Nelson where he served as assistant priest in Stoke, Vicar of Blenheim South (from 1995 to 2001) and Ministry Educator from 2001 to 2010.

Peter, Teresa and their family returned to Christchurch just in time for the September 2010 earthquakes.

The bishop-elect said he supported the restoration of the cathedral because it was a “particularly iconic building in the life of Christchurch, Canterbury and New Zealand.”

“I felt that the principal monetary objection was dealt with by the government’s offer and we should accept it.”

“As the owners of that iconic building, there would be a lot of benefits to reinstating the icon. I look forward to us being able to resume worshipping God in this great cathedral in the heart of our city, but also the cathedral will be a drawcard for visitors to the centre of our city.”

