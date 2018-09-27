  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Porirua fruit and vege co-op dishes up 9 tonnes of produce a week

Thursday, September 27th, 2018

An idea planted in a humble Porirua community has grown into the biggest fruit and vegge co-op of its type in the country.

With its roots still firmly entrenched in Cannons Creek, the Wellington Region Fruit and Vege Co-Op serves about nine tonnes of fresh produce to 1400 Wellington homes each week at roughly half the cost charged in some supermarkets. Continue reading

