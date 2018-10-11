  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Euthanasia bill: $75,000 to find 700 lost submissions

Thursday, October 11th, 2018

A bug in an IT system used to count submissions to the controversial euthanasia bill ended up costing $75,000 to find 700 missing forms. Continue reading

