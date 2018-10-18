  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pope decries lack of progress fighting hunger

Thursday, October 18th, 2018

Fighting hunger shouldn’t be so difficult, Pope Francis says.

At a time of technological and scientific progress, “we ought to feel shame” for not having advanced in “humanity and solidarity” enough to feed the world’s poor, he says.

Just because we have faced emergencies and desperate situations of those most in need doesn’t mean we’ve done enough, he says.

“We are all called to go further.” Read more

