Briefing paper on abortion law – NZ Catholic Bishops respond

On Friday the Law Commission’s ministerial briefing paper providing advice to the Minister of Justice on proposed changes to the abortion law in New Zealand was released.

Bishop Patrick Dunn, President of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, noted “the paper is substantial and so we need time to read it and give it careful consideration.”

The briefing paper outlines three alternative options that could be taken if Parliament were of a mind to propose a policy shift to treat abortion as a health issue.

Model A leaves the decision entirely up to the woman and her doctor

Model B includes an eligibility test

Model C combines the two depending on how far along the pregnancy is

In an initial response, Dunn reiterated that we must not lose sight of two key facts in this discussion.

“As we argued in our recent submission to the Law Commission, abortion is both a health and justice issue and our laws should continue to treat abortion as such.

“There are always at least two human lives involved – the unborn human person and the mother. The current abortion regime recognises this,” he said.

“When you look closely at the current law, we do not believe that it criminalises women as some say – indeed in the section describing unlawful abortions, the law explicitly states that “a woman shall not be charged as a party to an offence against this section.

“Taking abortion out of the crimes act will, however, effectively remove all legal protections for the unborn child.

“In taking the stance we do, we also acknowledge that the law must adequately protect the well-being of women and their families.”

Dunn said the experience of Catholic agencies with a long history of working with women who have had abortions is that many women experience negative consequences following the event, often because they made the decision under duress.

He also welcomed the discussion in the document about the need for better-informed consent by way of the provision of effective and independent counselling for all those contemplating an abortion.

“The changes in legislation we would advocate for are those which would further recognise and protect the rights of the unborn child while promoting the well-being of women.”

The Law Commission received just under 3,500 submissions from the public, 18% of which supported removing abortion from the Crimes Act.

Little says it’s too soon to say whether MPs will vote to change abortion laws.

He will now consult with his government partners and take a paper to Cabinet.

Any changes to abortion laws would be a conscience matter for MPs.

Little told Newshub Nation he could not yet say whether there would be enough support to change the law.

Source

Supplied: Ko te Huinga Pīhopa o te Hāhi Katorika o Aotearoa/The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference

radionz.co.nz

Image: newsie.co.nz

