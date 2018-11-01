  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Asia Pacific

Patricia Fox to leave Philippines

Thursday, November 1st, 2018

Patricia Fox, an Australian nun who battled a government bid to expel her from the Philippines after she angered President Rodrigo Duterte, said Wednesday (Oct 31) she will leave rather than face certain arrest and deportation. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: Asia Pacific, News Shorts.

Tags: ,