More Nauru children moved to Australia – New Zealand solution rejected

Australia’s Morrison government has dismissed a fresh bid by a Senate crossbencher to resettle refugees in New Zealand, but continues to transfer children from Nauru to Australia, with two more families leaving on Friday.

There are now only 35 refugee children on Nauru, with more expected to leave in the coming days.

Fifty minors have arrived in Australia since October 15 – partly as a result of Australian Federal Court orders – and the government has signalled a desire to “quietly” get all children off the island by Christmas. Continue reading

