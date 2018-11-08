  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Belgian Brothers of Charity cull pro-euthanasia board members

Thursday, November 8th, 2018

The Belgian Brothers of Charity have not reappointed two pro-euthanasia board members who allowed a protocol that allowed hospitals owned by the religious congregation to perform euthanasia in limited circumstances. Read more

