NZ pro-life rosary crusade planned for December 8

At 3 pm on December 8th, the feast of the Immaculate Conception, all around New Zealand, people in parishes and other holy places take part in the NZ Pro-Life Rosary Crusade.

They will be praying will be to defend life, from conception to natural death.

On the same day parishes, groups, families and people of good will gather in Wellington to take part in the National March for Life.

They will gather at the Civic Square at 2 pm and march down Lambton Quay to Parliament grounds where the rosary will be prayed on the Parliament Lawn.

The Rosary Crusade organisers are hoping that all who can, will travel to Wellington to join the March for Life.

But those who cannot get to Wellington for the March for Life can join the Rosary Crusade prayers at various other locations throughout the country.

The organizers are looking for people to lead the Rosary Crusade programme in their locality.

You can contact Clare on 022 1912 886 or clarests4@gmail.com to register your group or visit rosarycrusade.co.nz

Bishop Patrick Dunn is a patron of the Pro-Life Rosary Crusade, and four other New Zealand bishops, have offered us their prayerful support.

For more information on the National March for Life, visit march for life.nz, contact Michael on 021 825 955 or email him at michael@fli.org.nz

Supplied

Michael Loretz

Education Director

Family Life International NZ

Clare Dargaville

National Organizer

NZ Rosary Crusade

