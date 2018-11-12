  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
New Anglican Archbishop announced for Polynesia

Monday, November 12th, 2018

The Rev Fereimi Cama has been elected as the next Anglican archbishop of Polynesia. He will, therefore, become Archbishop and Primate, or joint leader of The Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia. Continue reading

