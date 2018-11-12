  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
PNG Catholic Bishops concerned about APEC spending

Monday, November 12th, 2018

The expenses involved in hosting this week’s APEC conference is of concern, says Papua New Guinea’s bishops’ conference.

APEC discussions will include investment and trade opportunities.

The bishops say they are concerned about the PNG government’s high spending and what they see as being an unequal distribution of wealth. Read more

