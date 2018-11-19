NCRS publishes family discussion book based Amoris Laetitia

First published in 2016, Amoris Laetitia, which simply means ‘The Joy of Love’, is a post-synodal apostolic exhortation by Pope Francis addressing the pastoral care of families including marriage and the day to day challenges faced by families throughout the world.

Amoris Laetitia encourages both clergy and members of the laity to accompany and care for families and others in situations of particular need. Amoris Laetitia also includes an extended reflection on the meaning of love in the day-to-day reality of family life.

The National Centre for Religious studies (NCRS) has produced a group reflection and discussion resource based on teachings of Amoris Laetitia.

Blessed to be Family sets out a programme for individual parishes, or interested persons, to form groups and work through the material. This is the latest in a series of booklets produced by NCRS which are designed to encourage warm discussion around faith and community. Each week of the programme builds on the last and encourages open conversation, reflection and prayer within groups.

The booklets are designed to support personal and parish faith formation. Like the other booklets in this series ‘Blessed to be Family’ provides an excellent opportunity for personal reflection and growth as a community. (While it would work with two or three, it is ideally suited to groups of between 5 and 8 people.)

Price: FREE until the first 500 copies donated by the National Centre for Religious Studies are used.

(Afterwards, $1 each + P&P for orders of 10 or less. Orders for 10 or more P&P included.)

Click here for Further information

Or contact: Colin MacLeod, Director Tel. 04 818 8386 Email. c.macleod@tci.ac.nz

