Māori karakia features in Korean pop song

A popular South Korean boy band is causing controversy by using a Māori karakia at the start of its new pop song.

The te reo Māori words, “Tūturu o whiti whakamaua kia tina” feature at the beginning of the track Simon Says by NCT 127.

Researcher Aroha Mead, an advocate for Māori intellectual property, said the words used in the song were frequently used in a karakia or prayer Read more

