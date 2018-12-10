  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Intolerance of Christians ‘last acceptable prejudice’

Monday, December 10th, 2018

Intolerance of Christians is the ‘last acceptable prejudice’, says , the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher.

Quoting Pope Francis, Gallagher says there’s a tendency to reduce religions “to the quiet obscurity of the individual’s conscience or to relegate them to the enclosed precincts of churches, synagogues or mosques.” Read more

