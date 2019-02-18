  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Shane Jones takes a poke at Catholics

Monday, February 18th, 2019

“We are not going to rely exclusively on our Filipino Catholic immigrants. We are going to do the bloody work ourselves,”. said regional economic development minister Shane Jones a recent speech on unemployment.

Given a chance to roll those comments back a few minutes later, Jones did the contrary, saying the Catholic Church had done well financially from the influx of Filipino workers into New Zealand. Read more

