Mr James van Schie is to be the new general manager of Auckland diocese.

van Schie has spent the last two and a half years as executive officer for the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference in Wellington.

Immediately prior to that he was director of parish support and development for the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.

In a statement, Auckland bishop, Patrick Dunn said he is delighted to announced the appointment.

van Schie replaces Mariette van Ryn who finished in August last year.

