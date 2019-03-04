  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Catholics leaving Church over scandals risk eternal existential nothingness

Monday, March 4th, 2019

Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, one of the so called Dubia cardinals warned Catholics who leave the one true Church, whatever the reason might be, that they risk falling into eternal damnation of “existential nothingness.” Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,