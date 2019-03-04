Catholics leaving Church over scandals risk eternal existential nothingness

The world now knows Cardinal George Pell was convicted in December of child sexual abuse. Lamentable as that is, the question on many Catholics’ minds is how did he reach such a position of eminence in the Catholic Church? La Croix International’s commentator Eric Hodgens has told the story of his rise in Australia and Read more
Organizers of the recent Vatican “summit” on the protection of minors, and a number of the bishops who attended it, are trying to assure the world that the four-day meeting brought about a “change of heart” in the Church’s leaders, especially those who — up to now — have underestimated the clergy sex abuse crisis. Read more
Having one’s body composted after death and turned into about 1 cubic foot of soil could soon be an option for Washington state residents. The approach, called recomposition, is currently being discussed by lawmakers and, if approved, could become a legal third option for after-death care by 2020. “A lot of people might be reluctant Read more
Women served as deacons in Europe for about a millennium in a variety of ministerial and sacramental roles, according to Phyllis Zagano, an author and professor of religion at Hofstra University, and Bernard Pottier, S.J., a faculty member at the Institut D’Études Théologiques in Brussels, in an interview this week with America. “They anointed ill Read more