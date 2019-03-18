  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Wearing blue for St Patrick

Monday, March 18th, 2019

Though green dominates the celebrations today, it was the colour blue – a shade known as St Patrick’s blue – that was first associated with the saint. The earliest depictions of St Patrick show him in blue garments, and the colour also appears on ancient Irish flags. Read some more little known facts about St Patrick

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,