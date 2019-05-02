  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison charged with third murder in South Africa

Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

New Zealand-born euthanasia campaigner Sean Davison is facing a third murder charge in South Africa.

Davison – who was born in Auckland – appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges related to the death of sportsman Richard Holland in November 2015.

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,