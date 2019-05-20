Pro-abortion actress makes accidental case for abstinence

Well, he did it. Bill Shorten snatched defeat right out of the jaws of victory. Which is all the more embarrassing when you remember how he formerly introduced himself to Arnold Schwarzenegger as Australia’s next Prime Minister. But, incredibly, not only did all of the media pundits get the election result wrong, but so did Read more
When Jean Vanier first invited Raphaël and Philippe, two men with intellectual disabilities, to live with him in a tiny house in Trosly-Breuil, France, his parents, a prominent couple in Canadian diplomatic circles, thought the whole thing sounded a little strange. Jean called this new little community L’Arche, and it grew into a worldwide movement Read more
What are the distinguishing characteristics of a person who is happy in his or her relationship? Is there a checklist of key points to help you know if you’re making the right decision about whom to marry? The Pemberton index, which appeared about 10 years ago, is a guide for analyzing a person’s happiness. It’s Read more
Shortly, Parliament will debate and vote on the second reading of the End of Life Choice Bill, which is being sponsored by David Seymour, MP for Epsom. This is a conscience issue which many people hold strong opinions on. Since the first reading of this bill, I have received thousands of emails on this topic, Read more