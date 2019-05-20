  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pro-abortion actress makes accidental case for abstinence

Monday, May 20th, 2019

While it was not her intent, Actress Alyssa Milano’s tweet calling on women not to have sex until they “get bodily autonomy back” gained some unlikely pro-life allies.

“Thanks for supporting abstinence @Alyssa_Milano, the number one way to prevent unintended pregnancy,” Unplanned actress Ashley Bratcher, responded,

