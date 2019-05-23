Archbishop of Canterbury interviews Pope Francis

Justin Welby has become the first Archbishop of Canterbury to interview a pope in a symbol of the warm relationship shared by the two Church leaders.

In a significant moment for relations between the Anglican and Catholic Church, the interview was recorded on the Archbishop’s mobile phone during a recent meeting in Rome.

The recording was made for Thy Kingdom Come, a global movement of prayer between Ascension and Pentecost on June 9, and will be played at a major rally of Christians taking place in Trafalgar Square on Pentecost.

