A video competition for students – ‘Saints next Door”

The Catholic Enquiry Centre (CEC) has launched a video competition calling on students to share the stories of ‘saints’ in their lives.

The competition ‘Saints Next Door’ is open to young people of all faiths and denominations.

In 2018, Pope Francis shared a letter about saints. He explained that saints needn’t be mystical people from the past who cured lepers and floated above the floor.

In fact, anyone can be what the pope labels as ‘saints next door.’

“Let us be spurred on by the signs of holiness that the Lord shows us through the humblest members of that people which “shares also in Christ’s prophetic office, spreading abroad a living witness to him, especially by means of a life of faith and charity.” (Pope Francis, Gaudete et Exsultate)

The competition has three categories, from year 7 to year 13, with one prize for each category.

Recent school leavers are welcome to enter. Their videos will be judged with those of senior students.

Winning entrants can choose new technology up to the value of $900.

Anyone wishing to enter the competition has to register their interest.

This is done by visiting the competition website and completing the online form.

Registration must be completed by Friday 23 August.

Finished films need to be completed and submitted online by Friday 30 August.

There is more information on the competition website including tips, inspiration and a resource kit for teachers.

Supplied: Amanda Gregan: Ko te Huinga Pīhopa o te Hāhi Katorika o Aotearoa – New Zealand Catholic Bishop’s Conference

