All roads do not lead to Rome…some lead to Rom

Monday, July 22nd, 2019

An elderly person was on a mission to see the Pope and decided to make his way there by car.

He was surprised when his GPS told him he had arrived, despite no signs of any of the famous buildings or architecture.

He was in Rom a the small town in North-Rhine Westphalia. He had mistakenly left the “e” off Rome when he set the destination on his GPS. Read more

