Destiny Church member refused rental property on religious grounds

Many different things can influence this journey of becoming: e.g. our physical environment, the people around us, economic opportunities or the lack of them, genetic inheritance, etc. But the biggest influence on what kind of person we become is the decisions we ourselves make. We navigate through all the other influences by the choices and
"This is what they'll ask in the future, 'what did you do about Ihumātao?'" A friend made that prediction as we drove through South Auckland, having seen thousands of people rally at this festival-like protest for indigenous rights. Like the Springbok Tour of 1981, or Vietnam War protests the decade before, many believe this event will
It's 50 years since Swiss-born pioneer in death studies Elisabeth Kübler-Ross wrote her classic text, On Death and Dying. The book introduced readers to the "five stages of grief" model she had developed to explain how people cope with death. The five stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance. Then in 1995, following a
Catholics, especially those of a traditional bent, love and understand symbols. Someone as traditionalist and as media-savvy as Timothy Busch has to understand that whatever else was said during his Napa Institute's sprawling conference at the end of July, the most visible symbol was Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the most outspoken critics of Pope